Ignition Trading 65.4% Lower Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 63% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Ignition has a market cap of $45,577.27 and approximately $58.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded down 65.4% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,045.37 or 1.00111096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00055036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00049879 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.47 or 0.00681305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001539 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004193 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,482,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,469,266 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.