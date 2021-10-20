Illuvium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.66 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $509.37 million and $44.66 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $792.78 or 0.01206154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00067489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.13 or 1.00119608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.72 or 0.06214620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021210 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

