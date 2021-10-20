imbrex 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $125,410.14 and $8.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One imbrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00193725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00093903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

