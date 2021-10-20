ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 12,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,222,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 805,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 866,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

