Impinj (PI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.150-$-0.080 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. Impinj has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impinj stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Impinj were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

