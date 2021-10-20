Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $51,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $555,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,860,611. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

