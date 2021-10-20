Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

