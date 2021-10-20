Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.83

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 2850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 751,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.