indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

INDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

INDI stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of -0.03. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. On average, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,182,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,204,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,940,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.