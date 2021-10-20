INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

INDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDT traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,034. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $519.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

