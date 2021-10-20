Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IDEXY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 128,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

