Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IDEXY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 128,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

