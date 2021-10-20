Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.