ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.20

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 2582300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.