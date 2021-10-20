Ingevity (NGVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

