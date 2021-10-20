Ink (INK) Price Up 26.6% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $387,358.36 and $880.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00067489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.13 or 1.00119608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.72 or 0.06214620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

