Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $254.55

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.55 and last traded at $253.30, with a volume of 6430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.31.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.4% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 46.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 276.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

