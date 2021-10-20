Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.94. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 862 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

