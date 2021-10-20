Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Inogen worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inogen by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $3,939,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $942.88 million, a P/E ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $82.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.