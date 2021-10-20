InsaneCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $292,814.42 and $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.12 or 0.00301688 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007676 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002056 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,830,759 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

