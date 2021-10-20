Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Up 6.2%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.72. 44,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,303,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $691.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Inseego by 103.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inseego during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

