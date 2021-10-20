Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys 5,603 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 23,086 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $311,661.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,031 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $64,396.80.

On Friday, September 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 854 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,452.96.

Shares of ALTG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $440.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $153,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

