Insider Buying: Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Thierry Garnier acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £130,800 ($170,891.04).

LON KGF opened at GBX 331.60 ($4.33) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 348.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 355.06. Kingfisher plc has a 12-month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The company has a market cap of £7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective for the company.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

