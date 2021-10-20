Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,647,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,876,972.12.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 52,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 113,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,140.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,095.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

Shares of NHK traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,833. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.04. The company has a market cap of C$70.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

