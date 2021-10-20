Insider Buying: Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Purchases 277 Shares of Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $15,002.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

