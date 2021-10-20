Insider Buying: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) CEO Acquires 67,000 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 4,235,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,689. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

