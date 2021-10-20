Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00.

ETNB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. 71,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,127. The stock has a market cap of $349.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $2,527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 13.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

