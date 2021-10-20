Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 494,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 68.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

