Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 27,988 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 743,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CarGurus by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 352.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 270,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 121.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

