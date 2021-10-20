Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $1,931,916.53.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.94. The company had a trading volume of 823,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,703. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day moving average is $240.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

