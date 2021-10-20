Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 3,906 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $613,984.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.85. 2,321,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,555. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of -934.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

