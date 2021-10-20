Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 625,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,539. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,735 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 41.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 570,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 165,872 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2,886.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 110,449 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

