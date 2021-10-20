Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LMND traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 880,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,292. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

