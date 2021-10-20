Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $13.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,323.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,229. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,329.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,247.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,219.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

