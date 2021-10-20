Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $80,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Cramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $87,762.50.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $102,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 193,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,918. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.21.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $293,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $16,668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 295.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

