Insider Selling: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MeiraGTx stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,719. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $930.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $173,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

