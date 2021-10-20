Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60.
- On Monday, September 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03.
- On Friday, August 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total value of $890,148.28.
- On Thursday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90.
- On Monday, August 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88.
NASDAQ MPWR traded up $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $500.97. 210,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,902. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.21 and a 52 week high of $521.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.92 and a 200-day moving average of $409.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
