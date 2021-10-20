Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 31,448 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.
- On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.
- On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.
- On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.
- On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.
QLYS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. 211,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,936. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
