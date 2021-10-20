Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 31,448 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.

QLYS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. 211,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,936. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.