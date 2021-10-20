Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00.

SMLR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,300. The company has a market capitalization of $915.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.66. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $144.87.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMLR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Semler Scientific stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

