Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 8,817 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. 15,532,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,809,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 24.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $238,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.