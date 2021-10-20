Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells 5,822 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $407,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.51. 21,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $506,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

