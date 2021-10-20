Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $5,054,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $2,470,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $3,245,887.35.

On Thursday, October 7th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,608. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Switch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Switch by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

