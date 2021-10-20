Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 185,250 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $15,038,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $81.59. 5,893,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,023. The company has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

