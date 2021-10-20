Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 1,379 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $53,531.01.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -284.70 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,757,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

