Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells 6,069 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $347,212.60.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 280,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTZ. Stephens reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

