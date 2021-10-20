Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.40

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $7.20. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 3,542 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISIG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $190,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

