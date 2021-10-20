Insured Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,183.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $28,183.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,391.60 or 1.00028217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.21 or 0.06438743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022544 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

