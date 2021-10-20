Insureum (ISR) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Insureum has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $121,507.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00195299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00094936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

