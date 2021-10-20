INT Market Capitalization Achieves $7.09 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INT has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.90 or 0.00263811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00191192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00092898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.