Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post sales of $384.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.04 million to $388.20 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $370.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

NASDAQ IART opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.