Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.86% of Integra LifeSciences worth $453,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

